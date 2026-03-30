Ashland City neighbors raise concerns over aging power poles and equipment

A new survey from Vanderbilt University shows approval of Nashville Electric Service is at 39 percent.

This comes just a couple of months after this winter's ice storm and the power outages that followed.

I talked to a neighbor in Ashland City who’s concerned about the condition of the power infrastructure in her neighborhood.

In Ashland City, Deborah Doyle loves many aspects of living on Little Marrowbone Road, but not the electric service.

I first met Doyle after she lost power in the ice storm.

Along with other neighbors, she wanted to get her neighborhood switched from Nashville Electric Service to Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation.

"We've been putting up with power outages off and on for no reason, for 20 years," Doyle said.

This spring, Doyle heard from several of her neighbors who raised new concerns about their power poles and electric lines.

"The condition of the equipment, really, my neighbors brought my attention to that," Doyle said.

Doyle took me on a drive through her neighborhood.

While many power poles appear to be in good condition, others are showing rusted equipment with trees and vines moving in.

"People are worried about their safety. And the reality of these catching fire," Doyle said. "There's no doubt that this equipment could be better.”

Doyle is trying to get word to NES to come and take a look around her neighborhood.

"We would really like to have a survey done by the NES to review the old equipment that is out here," Doyle said.

While her preference would be for the neighborhood to change power companies altogether, Doyle wants to make sure what is here is safe in the meantime.

She wants to reassure her neighbors at a time when they may need it.

"Because of the ice storm and our outages, the people in the area, their trust is falling for NES that they're going to come out and repair this stuff properly," Doyle said.

I reached out to NES on behalf of Doyle to learn about any safety issues with power equipment in that area.

They provided me with the following statement.

“NES performs scheduled inspections through our Wood Pole Inspection and Treatment Program. A specific inspection can be added to investigate any issues, if a pole number is provided. Additionally, the NES service area and governing structure was set decades ago by state law. Any changes to coverage or the composition of the board would require mandates outside of NES' purview.”

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Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.