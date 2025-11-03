15-year-old pregnant teen shot during argument with her boyfriend in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after police say she was shot during a fight with her boyfriend. The victim was 30-weeks pregnant during the shooting.

Metro Police say it happened Sunday morning at an apartment in Madison.

Police were called to the complex on North Dupont Avenue. The 17-year-old boyfriend told police the victim became upset because another girl had messaged him. He said they were arguing when she grabbed a pistol from his jacket. As he grabbed it to take it away from her, there was a struggle and the gun fired.

The 15-year-old was brought to Skyline Medical Center by her sister and cousin before she was transferred to Vanderbilt. She is currently in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. Doctors were able to save her baby, who was delivered successfully.

The 17-year-old is charged in Juvenile Court with evidence tampering and unlawful gun possession by a minor. More charges could come as discussions continue with the District Attorney’s Office.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.