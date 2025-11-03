15-year-old pregnant teen shot during argument with her boyfriend in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after police say she was shot during a fight with her boyfriend. The victim was 30-weeks pregnant during the shooting.
Metro Police say it happened Sunday morning at an apartment in Madison.
Police were called to the complex on North Dupont Avenue. The 17-year-old boyfriend told police the victim became upset because another girl had messaged him. He said they were arguing when she grabbed a pistol from his jacket. As he grabbed it to take it away from her, there was a struggle and the gun fired.
The 15-year-old was brought to Skyline Medical Center by her sister and cousin before she was transferred to Vanderbilt. She is currently in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. Doctors were able to save her baby, who was delivered successfully.
The 17-year-old is charged in Juvenile Court with evidence tampering and unlawful gun possession by a minor. More charges could come as discussions continue with the District Attorney’s Office.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp