18-year-old charged after deadly I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old Kentucky man is facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 West killed his passenger and injured several others Monday night.

MNPD Zachary Abbott

Metro Police said Zachary Abbott, of Trenton, Kentucky, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and 10 counts of reckless endangerment.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on I-24 West near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators said Abbott was driving a 2026 GMC Yukon westbound when he changed lanes while trying to pass traffic. Police said he was unable to do so, then drove onto the right shoulder and hit an abandoned flatbed tow truck.

The passenger side of the Yukon hit the back of the tow truck while also colliding with the rear passenger side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

The impact caused the Jeep to rotate and hit two more vehicles before facing the wrong direction in the roadway. Police said a Nissan Sentra then hit the Jeep head-on, and a Toyota Camry sideswiped the Jeep after the driver was unable to avoid the crash.

Abbott’s front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Talon Sewell, was ejected from the Yukon and died at the scene.

Abbott and another passenger in the Yukon were taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Jeep and her four children, ages 12 to 15, were also taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries and released.

Responding officers said they smelled alcohol on Abbott’s breath and observed physical signs of impairment.

Abbott remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.