18-year-old charged in deadly apartment shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demetrish Brown, 18, is charged with criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Charvante List at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Metro Police.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail, police said.
Detectives said the two men had both been involved with the same woman. List was her ex-boyfriend, and Brown is her current boyfriend.
Brown was initially detained at the scene and interviewed by detectives before being formally charged. The investigation remains ongoing.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp