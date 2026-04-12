18-year-old charged in deadly apartment shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demetrish Brown, 18, is charged with criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Charvante List at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Metro Police.

MNPD Demetrish Brown

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail, police said.

Detectives said the two men had both been involved with the same woman. List was her ex-boyfriend, and Brown is her current boyfriend.

Brown was initially detained at the scene and interviewed by detectives before being formally charged. The investigation remains ongoing.