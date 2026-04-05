2 pedestrians killed in Nashville hit-and-run; driver sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are working to identify the driver accused of striking and killing two pedestrians in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Lafayette Street.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2011 Lexus IS 250 was traveling outbound on Lafayette Street at a high rate of speed when the car hit two pedestrians, identified as Yulonda Parham, 31, and Kanon Oldham, 27.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died.

Witnesses told police the male driver pulled over after the crash, then ran from the scene on foot.

Police said the female registered owner of the Lexus came to the scene and tried to help investigators. Officers said there were no signs of alcohol or drug use inside the car, which was towed for further forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.