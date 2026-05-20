20-year-old charged after gun found at Glencliff High School graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after officers found a firearm while screening people entering a Glencliff High School graduation ceremony at Municipal Auditorium.
According to authorities, Elijah Boles, 20, was attending the graduation as an audience member and was not a student.
Officials said the alarm activated as Boles passed through security screening at the venue. Security personnel then used a handheld metal-detecting wand and located a Taurus 9mm pistol in a holster in his waistband.
Officers took Boles into custody without incident.
Police said Boles did not have any prior criminal history that would have prohibited him from legally carrying a firearm. However, because the graduation was a school-sponsored event, he was charged with carrying a gun on school property, an E felony under Tennessee law.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp