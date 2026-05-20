20-year-old charged after gun found at Glencliff High School graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after officers found a firearm while screening people entering a Glencliff High School graduation ceremony at Municipal Auditorium.

According to authorities, Elijah Boles, 20, was attending the graduation as an audience member and was not a student.

Officials said the alarm activated as Boles passed through security screening at the venue. Security personnel then used a handheld metal-detecting wand and located a Taurus 9mm pistol in a holster in his waistband.

Officers took Boles into custody without incident.

Police said Boles did not have any prior criminal history that would have prohibited him from legally carrying a firearm. However, because the graduation was a school-sponsored event, he was charged with carrying a gun on school property, an E felony under Tennessee law.