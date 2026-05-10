2026 property assessment appeal period opens May 26 in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The informal review request period for 2026 property assessments in Davidson County has officially closed, but property owners will still have a chance to appeal their property value or classification through a formal process later this month.

According to the Office of the Assessor of Property, informal review decisions will be mailed and posted online at padctn.org beginning Wednesday, May 20.

Property owners who disagree with the outcome — or who missed the informal review deadline altogether — can schedule a formal appeal hearing before the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization beginning Tuesday, May 26.

“We will mail and make available online at padctn.org the Informal Review Request decisions on Wednesday, May 20, 2026,” Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite said in a statement.

Formal appeal hearings may be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, through 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, by calling the Office of Assessments Call Center at 615-862-6059. The call center will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials said the appeal process allows property owners to challenge their property’s assessed value or classification for the 2026 assessment year. However, the office noted that property owners cannot appeal the 2025 tax rate increases approved by the mayor and Metro Council.

If the Metropolitan Board of Equalization determines a property value should be changed, the adjustment would apply to the 2026 assessment year.