20th annual Tracy Lawrence Turkey Fry aims to feed over 30,000 families for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of families in Middle Tennessee will receive free turkeys and a benefit concert at the Nashville Fairgrounds Tuesday for the 20th annual Tracy Lawrence Mission: Possible Turkey Fry.

Organizers say the milestone anniversary event will be bigger than ever before, aiming to feed over 32,000 people in need in Middle Tennessee through the Nashville Rescue Mission, eight surrounding county school systems and boots on the ground community organizations who provide for those in need.

“I cannot believe we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the turkey fry,” said Lawrence. “This event started with a few of my buddies in a church parking lot and only cooking 200 birds. Now our footprint has grown, and we’re cooking 2,000 turkeys and feeding so many throughout Middle Tennessee."

Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 10,000 turkeys, provided more than 86,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $1M to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support aligned causes. Last year, the concert raised $250,000 for the third year in a row for Mission:Possible.

