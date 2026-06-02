22-year-old driver dies after BMW leaves roadway, strikes light post on 8th Avenue South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old man died June 1 after a single-vehicle crash in Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the BMW X3 was traveling northbound on 8th Avenue South near Wedgewood Avenue around 3 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. Officials said efforts are underway to notify his family.

MNPD said the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct toxicology testing to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.