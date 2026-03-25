22-year-old jailed after fleeing police, crashing on I-40 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old Smyrna man is in custody after police said he fled from officers, nearly struck them, and crashed on I-40 East overnight.

Officers stopped an Infiniti on Murfreesboro Pike near Expressway Park Drive after observing a traffic violation on Lafayette Street. Police said they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Jabbar Williams, and two passengers to step out.

MNPD

Instead, Williams sped away, nearly hitting officers as he fled toward the interstate, according to police.

Authorities said Williams drove about half a mile on I-40 East at speeds near 80 mph before crashing into the median wall. He then exited the vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic before being taken into custody. The two passengers remained inside the car.

Police said marijuana was recovered during the arrest.

Williams faces multiple charges, including assault on an officer, felony and misdemeanor evading arrest, marijuana possession, leaving the scene of an accident, and traffic violations. He is being held on a $47,000 bond.