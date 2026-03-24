34th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival kicks off in Nashville to celebrate music creators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 34th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival kicked off in Nashville this afternoon, celebrating the creators behind popular hit songs.

Organized by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, the five-day festival runs through Saturday. The event features 97 shows across 10 venues in the city, giving audiences a chance to hear top radio hits, timeless selections, and future chart-topping songs directly from the writers.

I spoke with Jennifer Turnbow, a coordinator with the Nashville Songwriters Association International, about the special experience attendees can expect at the shows.

"Then they sit down and they're these intimate shows where everyone is being quiet and they're hearing these stories about how these stories are written and what was happening in the room three, four years ago when these songs were being written," Turnbow said.

Audiences will hear hits like "The Dance" written by Tony Arata, "A Thousand Years" written by David Hodges and Christina Perri, and "Need A Favor" written by Rob Ragosta, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, and Jelly Roll.

While several shows are sold out, tickets are still available in advance or at the door of participating venues, including The Bluebird Cafe, Station Inn, and 3rd and Lindsley Nashville. Attendees can use the promo code SONGWRITERS to save $5 on up to two tickets per person, per show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinpansouth.com.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

