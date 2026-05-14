35 rescued dogs brought to Tennessee after Louisiana cruelty case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal Rescue Corps transported 40 dogs from Louisiana to its rescue center outside Nashville this week, including 35 dogs rescued from a suspected cruelty and neglect case.

The dogs were removed from a property in Greensburg, Louisiana, where authorities reported finding numerous malnourished animals living in poor conditions. A resident of the property has been charged with 27 counts of cruelty to animals, including 21 felony counts. Additional counts are pending against another resident who remains at large, according to ARC.

Animal Rescue Corps

ARC said five additional dogs were also brought to Tennessee from a Louisiana Department of Corrections shelter program.

Animal Rescue Corps

“These dogs have already been through tremendous hardship, but now their recovery can begin,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said.

ARC staff picked up the dogs Monday from Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana, where inmates and trustees with the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center had been caring for them since their rescue.

The Pen Pals program allows incarcerated people to help train and care for rescued animals while building skills and responsibility.

At the ARC Rescue Center, the dogs will receive veterinary evaluations, treatment plans and daily care. ARC said the dogs will eventually be placed with adoption partners.

Animal Rescue Corps is a national animal protection nonprofit that conducts large-scale rescues and shelter relief efforts. More information is available at animalrescuecorps.org.