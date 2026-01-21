40,000 pounds of food donated to Nashville charities to help local families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Forty thousand pounds of food arrived in Nashville to help families in need across Middle Tennessee, donated by America250 and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The massive food donation was delivered to the Catholic Pastoral Center in Opry Mills, where volunteers worked to pack the food into boxes for distribution. The food will be distributed through Catholic Charities' eight different food pantries across Middle Tennessee.

The donation is expected to help hundreds of families keep food on the table for several weeks. The initiative is part of a nationwide effort involving hundreds of truckloads of food being distributed across the country.

The group donating the food wants to help individuals and organizations strengthen their communities by serving together.

