5 charged in Nashville gun, drug trafficking case tied to TdA associates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five defendants, including suspected associates of the Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua or a splinter faction known as “Anti-Tren,” have been charged in a federal gun and drug trafficking investigation in Middle Tennessee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that the defendants face charges including drug trafficking conspiracy, firearms trafficking conspiracy and using or carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation, led by the Nashville Homeland Security Task Force, began in September 2025 and focused on alleged trafficking activity throughout Middle Tennessee and across the country. Investigators identified Maikel Jesus Albornoz-Jimenez as a supplier of firearms and narcotics and an alleged facilitator of illegal deals involving co-conspirators in multiple states.

According to court documents, authorities seized 25 firearms in Middle Tennessee during the investigation, including eight reported stolen guns. Two firearms were also linked through ballistic testing to prior shootings in Nashville, investigators said.

Prosecutors said the charged drug conspiracy involved approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine, 340 grams of MDMA and ketamine, and 870 grams of cocaine.

The defendants named in the case are:



Maikel Jesus Albornoz-Jimenez

Eduard Jesus Velasquez-Matute

Faren Aldahir Marquez-Cruz

Jose Luis Baza-Rodriguez, also known as “Yonce”

Luis Manuel Tovar-Virguz

Federal officials said evidence gathered during the investigation suggests some defendants may be associated with Tren De Aragua or “Anti-Tren,” described as a splinter faction made up of current and former TdA members operating independently or against the organization’s leadership.

Authorities said members of the groups have been connected to firearms trafficking and drug trafficking operations involving “Tusi,” a drug mixture that can include ketamine and MDMA.

Investigators also said they recovered an image from Albornoz’s Apple iCloud account allegedly showing him wearing what appeared to be a uniform associated with Venezuela’s former FAES special police force.

U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek said the Homeland Security Task Force is targeting transnational criminal organizations operating in Tennessee.

“Illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking like the activity charged in this indictment is dangerous, enables other violence, and puts Tennesseans at risk,” Boucek said.

Federal officials said several defendants admitted to entering the United States illegally or being in the country without lawful status.

The investigation involved multiple federal agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, ATF, DEA and IRS Criminal Investigation, along with state and local law enforcement partners.