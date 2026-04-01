6-year-old boy dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun; father charged with criminal homicide

UPDATE: An arrest warrant now charges Steven Lamont Phillips with criminal homicide after his 6-year-old son died from a gunshot wound suffered inside their home. The Youth Services Division is leading the investigation.

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A 6-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured pistol inside his home.

Police say Steven Lamont Ricks, affectionately known as "Junebug," shot himself after his father, 56-year-old Steven Lamont Phillips, fell asleep with a pistol tucked in his pocket. Phillips woke up to the sound of a gunshot. The 6-year-old did not survive his injury.

Phillips is currently on probation for a March 12 felony attempted theft conviction. He also has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and felony gun possession. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $75,000.

The grieving family described the boy as a bright, joyful child who was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

"He was more than just our little brother/cousin. He was our joy, our light, our whole heart. ...He will be missed every single day," the family said.

Advocates hope this unimaginable loss serves as a powerful reminder to prevent similar tragedies. Claudia Huskey with Voices for a Safer Tennessee said the case is heartbreaking but far from rare.

"It's a tragedy, and it is 100% preventable," Huskey said.

"Every firearm should be securely stored, and that does not mean on a coffee table, it doesn't mean under a mattress, it doesn't mean on a top shelf of a dresser," Huskey said.

Huskey said too many gun owners believe hiding a weapon is enough, but curiosity can turn deadly because children are clever.

"And that doesn't mean hidden. Hidden is not secure," Huskey said.

"Kids know where their Christmas presents are," Huskey said.

The numbers show Tennessee ranks among the worst for accidental shootings involving kids.

"Right now, firearms are the number one cause of death for children in Tennessee and nationwide," Huskey said.

"Tennessee is the third state in the nation for accidental shootings by children, of which this last incident and tragedy will be a part of that statistic," Huskey said.

Advocates stress the solution is not complicated or costly. Free gun locks are available across Tennessee through police departments, hospitals, and community groups.

"Or at the very least, it is securely stored with a cable lock, which are available for free all over the city," Huskey said.

"No child should have access to a loaded firearm," Huskey said.

Tonight, the family remembers the boy who brought light to their lives, while advocates hope others will act so no other family feels the darkness of losing a child this way.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family during this difficult time.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.