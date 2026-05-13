6-year-old boy dies after falling from 8th-floor balcony

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Services detectives are continuing to investigate the apparent accidental death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally injured Tuesday night after falling from the eighth-floor balcony of a Madison apartment building.

According to police, Kingston McWilliams fell from the balcony of the apartment he shared with his mother at the 200 E. Webster high rise.

Kingston was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, authorities said.

Investigators said the child’s mother told officers she had been in another room of the apartment briefly Tuesday night. When she returned to the living room, she did not see her son. After searching the apartment and the eighth-floor hallway, she looked over the balcony railing and found him on the concrete below.

Police said the mother told officers Kingston had frequently attempted to climb or lean over the balcony and had been repeatedly warned not to do so.

Authorities determined the fall distance was approximately 81 feet.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing, but the death appears to be a tragic accident.