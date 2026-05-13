6-year-old critically injured after being hit by SUV in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV Tuesday afternoon on McCrory Lane, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 8200 block of McCrory Lane.

The preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by an eastbound Hyundai Palisade as he entered the roadway heading toward a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators said it appears the boy climbed an embankment and crossed over a guardrail before attempting to cross the road.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics in critical condition.

Police said the 68-year-old driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.