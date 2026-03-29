6-year-old critically injured in home shooting, investigation ongoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Services detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy inside a home Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Qualynn Drive. Police said the child suffered an extremely critical gunshot wound to the head.

According to detectives, the boy’s father said he fell asleep with a pistol in his pocket after playing with the child in the living room. He told investigators he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and saw the child had been shot. He then yelled for a relative to call 911.

The child was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Officers recovered the gun from the living room floor. The investigation remains ongoing.