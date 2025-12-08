64-year-old Nashville man struck and killed on Haywood Lane near I-24 on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Haywood Lane near I-24 on Sunday has been identified as a 64-year-old Nashville man.

According to police, a 21-year-old driver of a 2025 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Haywood Lane when the pedestrian was struck. The man was reportedly crossing the roadway and walking into the Altima's path.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver went to the Walgreens, parked and walked back to speak to police.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

According to police, there were no signs of impairment on behalf of the driver and there was evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of the pedestrian.

Efforts are underway to notify the next of kin of the pedestrian.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.