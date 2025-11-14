64th Annual Christmas Village kicks off this weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s holiday season officially kicks off with the return of the 64th Annual Christmas Village at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds. The four-day shopping tradition features more than 250 merchants from across the country and welcomes over 30,000 visitors each year.

Created by the Nashville Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club in 1961, the event is organized entirely by volunteers. All proceeds support charities like the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, raising over $15.5 million since its start.

The festivities began Thursday, November 13 with a Sneak-A-Peek preview night,. Public hours start Friday through Sunday, November 14-16. Shoppers can snap photos with Santa, enjoy free parking and explore unique gifts from local and national vendors.

Tickets are $15 online at christmasvillage.org, with discounts available for groups and return visitors. Children nine and under get in free.