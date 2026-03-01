71-year-old man dies after being struck on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 71-year-old Nashville man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Gallatin Pike, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Virginia Avenue. Investigators said a driver in a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound when the vehicle hit the pedestrian.

Witnesses told police the man had been standing in the center turning lane before attempting to cross the roadway. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said there was no evidence of impairment by either the driver or the pedestrian. The crash happened outside of a marked crosswalk.