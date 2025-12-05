7th Annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive collects for Metro Police Christmas Charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Toys are being collected for the Metro Police Christmas Charities with the 7th Annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive Friday night at The Cowan inside Topgolf in North Nashville, aiming to fill trucks with toys for local families.

The group aims to fill trucks with toys for local families and children whom officers have encountered on calls.

The event features The Spazmatics band performing live, along with local DJs, vendors, food, drinks and more. Tickets cost $25 at the door or attendees can bring a toy donation. All tickets include one food ticket and one drink ticket.

The toys collected will support Metro Police Christmas Charities to help children officers have encountered on calls throughout the year.

For those who want to support but cannot attend the event, they will continue collecting donations until December 16.

Watch our live coverage of the 7th Annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive set up and learn more about how Metro Police Christmas Charities makes a difference in Nashville.

