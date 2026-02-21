81-year-old killed in Antioch Pike hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 81-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday evening on Antioch Pike.

Metro Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Antioch Pike. Investigators believe the man was crossing from south to north in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound silver sedan, seen in surveillance photos.

It is unclear whether the man was using the flashing pedestrian sign at the time.

Police said the driver continued eastbound on Antioch Pike without stopping. Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the driver.

Efforts are underway to notify the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.