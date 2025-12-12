Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8th grader at High Road Academy arrested on Friday for bringing a gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 8th grader at High Road Academy was arrested on Friday for bringing a gun to school.

The teen stated he was carrying the loaded handgun, which was reported stolen from a vehicle theft in Springfield, for protection.

Metro Police said he was charged in Juvenile Court with bringing a weapon onto school property and juvenile handgun possession.

