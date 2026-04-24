A mother and an Army First Sergeant share why they are running the Nashville Rock 'n' Roll marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 23,000 runners will lace up their shoes and take over some of Nashville’s busiest streets this weekend for the 26th annual St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

The routes pass through the heart of Music City, including Lower Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12South, and around Nissan Stadium. Organizers expect 23,000 people to put in the miles, running a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or the full 26.2 miles.

More than half of the runners this year are from out of state, and more than 70% of participants are expected to be first-timers.

Army First Sergeant Shamika Carter is running her first marathon.

"I picked up running because it helps me with my mental health," Carter said.

Another first-time runner shared their motivation for taking on the challenge.

"To see myself cross the finish line, I know that I can do anything," the runner said.

While many are new to the course, some seasoned runners have been participating in the race for 11 years.

Jamie Elliott has been traveling to Nashville from Ohio since 2015. She is one of 1,400 St. Jude Heroes in this year’s race, a group helping raise more than $1 million. It is a mission close to her heart, as her daughter was diagnosed with childhood cancer in 2005.

"Because of St. Jude, she is still with us today. She's 29 years old and getting ready to get married," Elliott said.

Now, she runs to help others, just as runners raised money for her family during her daughter's treatment.

"I run for those parents." Elliott said. "I didn't have cancer when I was a child, but I was a mother of a child with cancer, and it's one of the worst experiences you can have as a parent, and I want all of those parents to have their children."

"You hear family members... people that have taught in school... children that have been treated, children that have passed — just the dedication of the St. Jude Heroes to fundraise and help save lives," she said.

People crowded the convention center today to pick up their race bibs. Tomorrow, lots of roads will close for the races, but everything should be back open by 3 p.m.

Race Director Adam Zocks said one of the best ways to celebrate the marathon is to come out and cheer the runners on.

"Check out our website, see where all the band stages are, you can be by one of those so you get the music and watch the runners... go out 17th and come back 16th... Belmont and 12S, you can jump between those two areas where you can see a lot of the race," Zocks said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com