A Nashville woman is 9 years sober and has a master's degree — but her past still holds her back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nine years sober, a master's degree in social work, and a career helping others through recovery — but for Cindy Raymond, some doors are still closed.

Raymond, 48, works as a manager at Wayspring, a Nashville-based provider of substance use disorder treatment, where she guides others through recovery. It is a path she knows personally. She has been employed at the company for three years.

"I didn't wake up one day and say, hey, you know, like, maybe, maybe I'll become a drug addict, you know? That was not a choice that I made," Raymond said.

A criminal history from mistakes she made at 21 still limits where she can live, work, and vote — and even what professional licenses she can hold.

"I've been turned down for jobs. I've been turned down for apartments," Raymond said.

Despite her years of progress — including 15 years since she last faced new criminal charges — Raymond says the ceiling holding her back is not her ambition. It is her record.

"Everybody says the sky's the limit, but for individuals like myself, that's really not the case," Raymond said.

She is not alone. Studies show between 25 million and 30 million Americans qualify to have their records sealed or expunged, but fewer than 7% obtain that relief.

Now, her employer is working to change that for Raymond. She is one of the first three recipients of Wayspring's Second Chance Scholarship, which provides financial support to employees navigating the legal and financial barriers tied to criminal records. Having her arrest and conviction records sealed, expunged, or cleared with a pardon would be the last step toward completely remaking her life, she says.

The process can carry significant lawyer fees and other expenses.

"We decided, hey, maybe we could not only help provide them with resources to go through this process, but also help with some funding as well, since it is so expensive," Wayspring Chief Human Resources Officer Tanya Deane said.

Deane says the decision to hire Raymond has proven to be one of the company's best.

"She has one of the highest employee engagement scores in the whole entire company. And I just think to myself, if we had said no to her because of something that happened 15 years ago, our company would not be as great of a company," Deane said.

For Raymond, the scholarship represents more than financial relief.

"I'm just as deserving as the next person, you know. And so, yeah, it's going to change my whole life," Raymond said.

Raymond and Wayspring hope that sharing her journey will help break the stigma around substance use disorder and inspire more employers to make room for people who need a second chance.

"It's really important to get the word out how important second chances are, and understand that people do change," Raymond said.

After years of uncertainty, Raymond says her outlook has finally shifted.

"The sky really is the limit. I can progress, you know, professionally, emotionally, all the way around the board," Raymond said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com