'A sign of care:' Nashville launches survey to improve government language access

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders in Nashville are taking a closer look at how well non-English speakers can navigate government services in times of need.

The Metro Human Relations Commission launched and is leading a new survey to identify the daily barriers faced by Nashvillians who are not fluent in English.

Conexión Américas, an organization based at Casa Azafrán in South Nashville that connects Spanish-speaking families with critical information, is partnering with the commission to help spread the word.

"We should not continue talking about language access as a possibility. We need to have language access in place," Martha Silva said.

Silva is the co-executive director of Conexión Américas. She came to the U.S. from Colombia in 2006 and spent five years learning English. She knows what it is like to navigate emergencies in a second language.

"So this language access is not for lack of English proficiency. This is for opportunity of inclusion, equality, and safety for all," Silva said.

South Nashville residents told NewsChannel 5 it is hard to access important information in Spanish. During the most recent winter storm, some residents said they did not know the storm was happening or where to seek shelter.

"Those are moments that time is important. Communication cannot wait," Silva said.

The new survey is available in 10 languages: Spanish, Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, Nepali, Somali, Tagalog, Vietnamese, English, and three Kurdish dialects.

"It's brief, anonymous, and is really going to help shape the future of Metro," Gavin Crowell-Williamson said.

Crowell-Williamson is a research analyst for the Metro Human Relations Commission. He noted that in Metro schools alone, students speak more than 100 languages.

"When you're accessing government services, it can quite literally be life and death, right? If you're calling the police and the police are not able to quickly communicate your language in an emergency, that could have huge implications," Crowell-Williamson said.

Last year, Nashville’s mayor set aside funding for this study.

"It's kind of a philosophical belief of ours that no matter what language you speak, you shouldn't have any barriers to access government services," Crowell-Williamson said.

For Silva, this initiative sends a powerful message.

"It's a sign of care," she said.

The survey will stay open until leaders collect enough responses to reflect Nashville’s multilingual community.

You can also join the new Facebook group "Your Voice – Your South Nashville Community." It is a place to share critical information and make your voice heard.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com