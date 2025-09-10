Affordable housing waiting lists set to open this week for MDHA apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville apartment buildings are opening their waiting lists this week for residents struggling with housing costs.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will begin accepting applications for its waiting lists for Gernert Studio Apartments and Edgefield Manor, both designed for folks with limited income.

Danielle Allen, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s assistant director of communications, said rent is based on your income, about 30 percent of your take-home pay.

"If your adjusted income is $1,000, your rent would be $300," said Allen.

Getting a spot at these apartments is competitive, with waiting lists operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Gernert Studio Apartments' waiting list will go live online at noon on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, while the waiting list for Edgefield Manor will open on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

"We encourage you to go online and as soon as they open up and apply," Allen said.

They’ll both stay open until 3 p.m. on September 16, 2025.

"You can even hop online a little bit before noon, refresh your screen so you could be one of the first in line to apply for the units," Allen said.

For residents without internet access at home, public libraries offer free computer access.

At Edgehill Library and other branches, applicants can log in with a library card or obtain a guest access code.

The application requires several pieces of information, including:



Legal name and ID number

Social security number

Past housing history

Student status

Child support information

Here is a link to a sample application.

Allen recommends having all information ready before the waiting list opens to improve chances of getting a higher position on the list.

MDHA leaders said if you need help in the application process, you can call 615-252-8527 and press 0 when prompted.

"If you run into any issues while you're applying, we have MDHA staff on call that can help you resolve those issues or answer any questions that you have about the process," Allen said.

Click here to be connected to the application website, then click on the yellow banner to start to apply.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.