Aftyn Behn concedes congressional race but vows movement will continue beyond election night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Aftyn Behn's congressional campaign ended in a narrow loss to Matt Van Epps, but the Democratic candidate told a packed room of supporters that her effort sparked a movement that will continue beyond election night.

The watch party drew a huge crowd as early returns showed Behn jumping out to strong leads, especially as big numbers came in from Davidson County and Montgomery County. Supporters filled every seat and lined the walls before the race was ultimately called for Van Epps.

Taking the stage to applause, Behn thanked her family, campaign team, volunteers, and coalition groups that had mobilized across the district.

"I know tonight was not the result we wanted, but it's the beginning of something so powerful," she told the crowd.

Behn highlighted the scope of her grassroots operation, noting $2.8 million raised from small-dollar donors, 70,000 doors knocked, and 150,000 voter contacts made over the course of the campaign. She described the effort as proof that "a district designed to be uncompetitive" could nonetheless become a battleground.

"They don't understand our stubborn hope," Behn said. "You put them on the run in a district they thought they could win by easy double digits."

For a special election held off-cycle, participation was unusually strong, giving the contest the energy of a much larger race. Volunteers and supporters said they see national implications in what happened.

One volunteer said win or lose, the President of the United States now knows who Aftyn Behn is, and that the campaign proved something about the level of engagement in this district.

"The result is not what we wanted tonight, but I think we inspired a lot of people to get involved in politics, and if that's not a legacy, I don't know what is," Behn said.

Political observers watching this race say the tight margin could be an early signal of what the midterms might look like next year. If a deep-red seat can become competitive in a special election, they argue, both parties may need to reassess their strategies heading into 2026.

Behn said she called Congressman-elect Van Epps after results were clear, urging him not to allow Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire — the issue she said will define "what happens next" for the district.

To the crowd of supporters, Behn said "This isn't the end of our story. The South is not silent, because the South has something to say."

