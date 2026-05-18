NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airfare prices are climbing, but travel deals are still out there — if you know where to look.

That’s why I talked to Andrea Giordano, who runs the email list NashvilleCheapFlights.com.

"We're seeing between 10% and 20% on average that they're going up. It doesn't mean that there's not good deals still," said Andrea Giordano, founder of NashvilleCheapFlights.com.

Her top piece of advice is simple.

"The number one tip I give people is flexibility," Giordano said.

Being flexible on both destination and travel dates can lead to significant savings.

Giordano recommends using Google Flights to compare fares across different dates.

She said early August is shaping up to be a strong window for deals in and out of Nashville.

"I'm seeing some really good deals in early August, so that's a good time," Giordano said.

The day of the week you fly also matters.

Giordano said Saturdays, Wednesdays, and Tuesdays tend to offer the lowest fares.

"If you fly in one of those days, then you're going to find that it's typically about 25% less — so it's a really good deal," Giordano said.

She also encourages travelers to consider swapping out a dream destination for a similar one at a lower price point if you’re on a really tight budget, but still want to get out of town.

"Say you want to go to this one specific beach because you just love that one beach. Well, sand is very similar in a lot of places, and a lot of beach towns are very similar," Giordano said.

Before booking, Giordano also advises factoring in the cost of baggage fees and seat selection, which can add up quickly.

"We are in the era of a la carte everything, no matter what airline it is," Giordano said.

For travelers who need a rental car, she recommends an app called Turo.

"It's like the Airbnb for cars, and so I find that you save 30% to 50% on the price of a rental car," Giordano said.

Do you have any tips on ways to find affordable flights in our area, email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.