All lanes blocked on I-24 EB near Haywood Lane in Davidson Co. due to tanker truck crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 EB at mile marker 56 near Haywood Lane in Davidson County has all lanes blocked due to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and tanker truck.
At this time, traffic is moving in the right shoulder. You can check the latest conditions below.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.
- Lelan Statom