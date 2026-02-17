Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All lanes blocked on I-24 EB near Haywood Lane in Davidson Co. due to tanker truck crash

TDOT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 EB at mile marker 56 near Haywood Lane in Davidson County has all lanes blocked due to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and tanker truck.

At this time, traffic is moving in the right shoulder. You can check the latest conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

