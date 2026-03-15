Alyssa Lokits' family launches greenway safety audit campaign in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a year after Alyssa Lokits was killed while running on a Nashville greenway, her family is continuing to turn grief into action — launching a community campaign to make the city's trail system safer for everyone.

Their nonprofit, Free to Move, was launched a year ago in Alyssa's honor. Now, in partnership with Greenways for Nashville, Metro Council, and Metro Parks, the organization is leading a six-month Greenway Walk Audit series.

Twice each month through October, volunteers will gather to evaluate safety and usability across Nashville's trail system. The first audit kicked off last week at 6 p.m. at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, with council members leading their district walks and Metro Parks police accompanying each group.

Participants will examine lighting, sightlines and visibility, trail surface conditions, wayfinding and signage, emergency access, security features, accessibility, and overall user experience. The goal is to collect consistent, objective data that will lead to concrete improvements for greenways across Nashville.

Abby Lokits, Free to Move's executive director and Alyssa's sister-in-law, said the effort is rooted in a comprehensive approach to safety — and in honoring Alyssa's memory.

"Very much, because of Alyssa. Obviously, this is to honor her. Everything we do is to honor her. But really, it's to, you know, focus in on safety from a very holistic, comprehensive perspective. You know, we really believe that just handing someone a can of pepper spray isn't going to be the end all be all. There is no one size fits all for safety, and it's on all of us to really take accountability and make sure that our spaces are safer for the community as a whole."

Lokits said the mission extends beyond honoring one life.

"We really believe that to truly honor Alyssa is to protect future generations of women. And that's why we started this in the first place, is really to honor her and in that, you know, make the world a little bit better of a place."

All findings will be compiled into a report of recommendations for Metro Parks and city leaders — a roadmap to safer public spaces across Nashville.

Anyone can take part, either by joining a scheduled walk audit or completing one independently using a downloadable survey available on Free to Move's website.

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