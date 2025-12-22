Antioch High School quarterback and brothers host holiday gift giveaway for community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas may still be a few days away, but the giving season is in full swing.

Antioch High School football team quarterback Andre Adams and his brothers hosted a gift giveaway Sunday afternoon, bringing joy to families in their hometown community.

"The community, they show a lot of support with me, my family, the school, my teammates, my team, my football team, the organization, so that's a major reason why we're doing this," said Andre Adams, quarterback for the Antioch High School football team.

Andre Adams and his brothers Andrew and Aaden were nowhere near a football field Sunday, but the joy they were bringing folks may have felt better than a winning touchdown.

The Adams boys, who have all played football for Antioch High School at some point, put on their first holiday giveaway in their hometown.

Currently Andre and Aaden attend Antioch High School, while Andrew goes to Middle Tennessee State University.

The brothers and their father reached out to different businesses and organizations to get the ball rolling for the giveaway.

The Adams Boys Holiday Giveaway was held at the Crunch Fitness on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday afternoon.

The goal was to help folks who may have needed some help getting gifts for their loved ones, especially kids.

The event offered more than just toys.

"We have different things because it's not just the toy drive, we got some clothes over there too, we have food outside," said Kenny Adams, the boys’ father, and offensive coordinator for Antioch High School’s football team.

They even raffled off kids' bikes.

This was the first year for this event, but the boys have been helping folks out for much of their lives.

"We grew up giving back to the communities around Nashville, and we grew up in the heart of Antioch, and we were just like, why not just start giving back to our community," said Andrew Cross Adams.

The gifts have plenty of benefits for both the receivers and those passing them along too.

"The smiles on people's faces, the smiles on people's faces, seeing a lot of people," said Aaden Adams, a current student and football player at Antioch High School.

After Sunday's giveaway, Kenny Adams said any leftover toys will be donated to other nonprofits and to folks in need ahead of Christmas.

