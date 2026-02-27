Antioch school celebrates Black History Month with annual Living Museum event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ezell Harding Christian School in Antioch brought Black history to life Friday morning with its annaul Black History Living Museum.

The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This year's theme was "Where the Past Meets the Present."

Students presented on African Americans who shaped history, including Kamala Harris, Katherine Johnson, Usher, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston.

Want to see students bring these iconic figures to life? Watch our live interview above to see the presentations firsthand and witness how the next generation is honoring Black history.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.