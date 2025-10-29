Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate sue state over execution records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols are suing the Tennessee Department of Correction, claiming the agency is refusing to release records about the state’s execution process.

Nichols is scheduled to be executed on December 11, but must choose his method of execution by November 11. His attorneys said they’ve spent months requesting information about Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol, including drug inventories, expiration dates and testing results, to help Nichols make an informed decision.

The lawsuit, filed in Knox County Chancery Court, argues the department violated the Tennessee Public Records Act by withholding information that should be public. The suit also seeks records related to the recent executions of Oscar Smith and Byron Black, which raised concerns after witnesses reported signs of distress.

Attorneys said the state can redact identifying details but is legally required to release general information about how executions are carried out.