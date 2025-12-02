BBB offers tips to avoid getting scammed shopping online & waiting for packages to arrive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As millions of Americans shop online for Cyber Monday deals, leaders with the Better Business Bureau are warning consumers to stay vigilant against scammers looking to steal their money and personal information during the busy holiday shopping season.

According to Robyn Householder, President and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, online shopping is expected to grow between 7% and 9% this year, reaching over $300 billion in sales.

"What that means for scammers is an open invitation to take your money," Householder said.

Householder recommends several simple steps to protect yourself when shopping online.

First, verify that websites are legitimate before making any purchases.

Householder said a website should have an “S” after the “HTTP” in your browser bar, that’s what indicates it is a secure website.

When you see pop-up ads advertising amazing deals, Householder said, resist the urge to click on them.

"Instead, go directly to that retailer's website to ensure that you are, in fact, shopping at the right place," Householder said.

Scammers also target people waiting for package deliveries in the weeks following their purchases with text messages.

"If you get a shipping alert or you get a delayed package alert again, go directly to the website that you purchased the item from and see if, in fact, that is legitimate," Householder said.

Beyond that, pay attention to how companies normally communicate with you.

If you typically receive email notifications but suddenly get text messages about deliveries, that could be a red flag.

"With me on Amazon, I get an email to my personal email address. They don't ever text me. So if I get a text that tells me my Amazon package has been delayed, I know it's not legitimate," Householder said.

Most importantly, trust your instincts when deals seem unrealistic.

The Better Business Bureau advises using credit cards for online purchases, as they offer better protection and make it easier to dispute fraudulent charges if you do fall victim to a scam.

If you think you have fallen victim to a scam, click here to report it to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.

Below is a list of safety tips from the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Start Early & Shop Smart: Early deals are already appearing. Give yourself time to compare prices and avoid impulse purchases.

Verify the BBB Seal: Look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal and confirm its validity at BBB.org.

Research Before You Buy: Review ratings, complaints, and return policies. Check whether the product or retailer offers a warranty.

Be Wary of Fake Websites: Look for “HTTPS,” check for spelling errors, verify contact information, and research how long the domain has existed.

Avoid Unrealistic Deals: If a price is dramatically lower than competitors—especially for high-demand gifts—assume it may be fraudulent.

Use Secure Payment Methods: Credit cards offer strong protection. Avoid paying with digital wallets, prepaid cards, or wire transfers unless you’re certain the seller is legitimate.

Watch for Fake Shipping Updates: Scammers often send phony tracking links. Visit the shipper’s official site to verify the tracking code.

Report Scams: If you spot a fraudulent seller or lose money to a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker to help protect others.

