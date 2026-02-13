Bellevue florist bounces back from ice storm just in time for Valentine's Day rush

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three weeks after January's devastating ice storm left many Nashville-area businesses without power, Reema Floral Shop in Bellevue is working to fulfill hundreds of Valentine's Day orders.

The florist didn't get power restored until last Thursday, just one week leading up to one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops.

"Honestly, when outside is cold our businesses shut down because no delivery driver is going to go out to deliver flowers," said Mike Saadi, one of the business partners at Reema Floral Shop.

The timing couldn't have been worse. With Valentine's Day approaching, the shop was racing against time to prepare hundreds of arrangements.

"Each has maybe a beautiful story and they're going to be, maybe it's just starting it," Saadi said.

The ice storm's impact extends beyond just the immediate power outage. The shop has noticed changes in customer spending habits that reflect broader economic pressures.

"People used to spend $200, $300 or order easily a couple of bouquets," he said. "It's going down, the numbers, and we can attest for that."

Management says they'll continue taking orders through the rest of the week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.