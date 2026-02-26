Belmont University students bring Dolly Parton's 'Billy the Kid Makes It Big' to Nashville stages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University students are bringing Dolly Parton's beloved children's book "Billy the Kid Makes It Big" to life through an original stage production — and it's heading to elementary schools across Nashville.

The show was developed as part of Belmont's Repertory Company program, a touring children's theatre initiative rooted in experiential learning and arts education.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the production will debut at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater at 9:15 a.m. The performance connects to the museum's current exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, and a Taylor Swift Education Center display honoring Parton's commitment to literacy, storytelling and creative expression through programs like the Imagination Library.

Following its debut, the show will tour elementary schools across Nashville, bringing an educational component to students who may be experiencing live theatre for the first time.

Want to see "Billy the Kid Makes It Big" come to life? Watch our live interview and preview to get a behind-the-scenes look of this one-of-a-kind student production — and find out how Dolly Parton's commitment to literacy is inspiring the next generation of Nashville students. Have a story about arts education in your community? We'd love to hear from you. Reach out to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.