Belmont University students perform Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' musical at the Fisher Center this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University students will perform the musical "9 to 5" this weekend at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

There are four shows throughout the weekend, with one Friday, two Saturday, and one on Sunday. The performances offer a way to support the local arts and a Tennessee icon, Dolly Parton. The original movie came out more than 40 years ago.

Zachary Leeker plays the character Franklin Hart Jr.

"He’s pretty evil," Leeker said. "He’s a pretty awful guy. He’s a boss in the 1970s."

"This show is all about office life," Leeker added. "It’s all about what it was like to work in an office where women faced a lot of challenges and had to overcome them in the late 70s."

Tyne Daugherty plays the role of Judy Bernly. In the musical, Daugherty's character is dealing with the end of her marriage.

"She meets these incredible women, she makes friends in the office and she learns to overcome that trauma and find her inner strength," Daugherty said.

The students do not take a show like this for granted, especially with Parton having been in the building just last year.

Harlie Galloway plays Doralee Rhodes, which is an homage to Parton. Galloway knows a role like this in Tennessee is sacred.

"Being an homage to Dolly is just – such a special role to step into the shoes of," Galloway said.

This is not the first go-around for Leah Kelly, who is playing a different role this time.

"I actually did this show my senior year of high school," Kelly said.

"I hope they feel inspired," she added. "The message of the show is just truly so special. It’s about three women taking control over their toxic boss."

To learn more or get tickets, click here.

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