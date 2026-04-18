Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Harding Place, driver sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 66-year-old bicyclist early Saturday on Harding Place near Tampa Drive.

Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was struck from behind while traveling in a westbound lane.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Authorities said efforts are underway to notify his family.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a gray 2016-2018 Nissan Altima based on a part found at the scene. The car is expected to have front-end damage and possibly a broken headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.