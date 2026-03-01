Black History Month Expo returns to Fairgrounds this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Black Market is hosting its 7th Annual Black History Month Expo this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The free, two-day event celebrates Black culture, commerce and community, bringing together vendors, live music, food and family-friendly experiences. Organizers said the Expo has grown each year, highlighting Black-owned businesses and creatives across Middle Tennessee.

“Every single year it's gotten bigger, every single year it's gotten better,” said Darius McDonald, COO of Nashville Black Market. “Every single year we've gotten to have more and more partners and really continue giving light, shedding light on the beautiful tapestry of diversity that does exist in Nashville.”

Co-Founder Carlos Partee said the event is about more than shopping.

“We're not just having a pop-up shop. This is a marketplace that's literally putting dollars back into the community,” Partee said. “It's music, it's fun, it's games, it's dancing, it's shopping, it's eating … You can literally come to this event and feel like an outsider and leave out as a family member.”

The Expo runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, 401 Wingrove St. Admission is free and open to all ages. Parking at the Fairgrounds is $10.

More information is available here.