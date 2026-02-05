Black History Month: Gallatin honors 17 trailblazers with 4th annual community banner display

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Gallatin is recognizing people, institutions and places for Black History Month that have made significant contributions to the community with their banners for the fourth year in a row.

The banners tell stories of perseverance, leadership and community. They were delayed by the winter storm and went up Wednesday.

This year's banners honor 17 individuals and stories, including Rev. R.A. Stewart, Principal of Union High School, the only high school for Black students in Sumner County, and Christopher Wright, the first African American to graduate from Harvard University. Other honorees include Andrew Cornelius Turner and Bishop Isaac Williams, whose leadership helped shape the city's educational and spiritual life.

One banner highlights the history of First Baptist Church of Gallatin, which was constructed using bricks salvaged from the Tennessee State Prison and transported by rail from Nashville. Church members cleaned the bricks at night to maintain a steady supply, knowing the white bricklayers hired for construction were paid a full day's wage even if work stopped due to shortages.

