Blasting to begin Thursday for I-65 widening project near mile markers 96-99

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers on Interstate 65 should expect brief traffic delays as blasting begins for a widening project in Davidson and Sumner counties.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said blasting operations for the I-65 Phase 3 Widening and Improvements Project are scheduled to begin Thursday, May 28.

The blasting will take place near mile markers 96 to 99. TDOT said rolling roadblocks will be used in both directions during each blast.

Blasts are only allowed on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and only one blast will happen per day. TDOT said the work is expected to happen two to three times a week for about three weeks before blasting begins in another area of the project.

Once drilling starts at the second location, blasting operations are expected to alternate daily between the two areas.

The work is part of a project that began construction in March 2025. TDOT said the project includes adding one travel lane in each direction, replacing bridges over US-31W, Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street and Mansker Creek, along with other improvements.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down, move over in work zones and allow extra travel time.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form. The TDOT SmartWay Map provides the latest traffic updates on construction activity. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.