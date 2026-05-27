BNA launching $40M project to expand terminal core

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport is preparing to launch a major terminal upgrade project aimed at handling the city’s rapid growth and increasing passenger traffic.

The airport’s new Central Core Enhancement Project is expected to begin construction in June and continue through December 2027. Airport officials said the roughly $40 million project is designed to increase the terminal’s capacity from 30 million annual passengers to as many as 40 million.

According to airport officials, the project will expand the terminal’s vertical circulation core by doubling the number of escalators connecting the airport’s levels and upgrading elevators to improve passenger flow, accessibility and overall efficiency.

The airport currently has six escalators in the central core area. Once construction is complete, that number will increase to 16, with two escalators going up and two going down between each floor.

Officials also said the number of elevators will increase from two to three, with upgraded systems expected to double elevator capacity.

Airport leaders said the project is needed as Nashville’s population and tourism continue to grow at a record pace. The improvements are also intended to prepare the airport for additional future expansion projects, including the new Concourse A and parking garage expected in 2028 and a consolidated rental car facility planned for 2029.

During the 18-month construction period, the airport’s Central Core area will remain closed to the public. Airport officials said baggage claim devices 6 and 7 will be removed temporarily to allow for passenger flow around the work zone.

The public art installation “The Unscalable Rampart of Time” will also be removed during construction and later reconfigured as part of the redesigned terminal space.

Officials said pedestrian access from the terminal garages will remain available on Level 1, while Plaza Level 5 access will temporarily close during the project. Additional signage and extra staff will also be used to help direct travelers through the airport.