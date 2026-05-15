Body recovered from Cumberland River identified as Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have identified the apparent drowning victim recovered Thursday afternoon from the Cumberland River near Cement Plant Road as a 32-year-old Nashville man.

According to police, the body was identified as Juan D. Beard.

Investigators believe Beard went swimming near Riverfront Park Sunday evening and struggled to stay afloat.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play, police said.