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Body recovered from Cumberland River identified as Nashville man

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have identified the apparent drowning victim recovered Thursday afternoon from the Cumberland River near Cement Plant Road as a 32-year-old Nashville man.

According to police, the body was identified as Juan D. Beard.

Investigators believe Beard went swimming near Riverfront Park Sunday evening and struggled to stay afloat.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play, police said.

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Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.