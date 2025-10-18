Boo at the Zoo returns to Nashville Zoo for Halloween festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo's beloved Boo at the Zoo event kicks off Friday, bringing more than a decade of Halloween tradition back to families across Middle Tennessee.

The annual celebration combines classic zoo experiences with festive fall activities.

"So much candy," joked Leah Trice with the Nashville Zoo. "So much candy so please come and get it off our hands."

Beyond the free candy distribution, the event offers pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat trail, carnival games and of course a few of the animals! The flamingos, bear and tiger will be present during the evening hours.

"It's just a different experience, you know you get to experience fall, fun in a zoo," Trice said.

Zoo staff encourages guests to come in costume for the full Halloween experience.

New this year, the zoo will host a Dia de los Muertos event on Saturday, November 1, featuring cultural activities to honor and remember loved ones who have passed.

Boo at the Zoo runs tonight through November 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Nashville Zoo.

