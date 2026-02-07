Briley Parkway eastbound closed after rollover; estimated 7:30 p.m. reopening

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eastbound lanes of SR 155 (Briley Parkway) are closed at mile marker 15 following a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Drivers are being diverted at Exit 15B to Ellington Parkway southbound while crews work the scene.
Officials estimate full clearance and reopening by 7:30 p.m.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
During a week when it seems that frustration is the prevailing sentiment felt across middle Tennessee amid ongoing power outages, Forrest Sanders brings us a story of love, faithfulness and a remarkable family... plus, a little humor on the side. Enjoy!
- Carrie Sharp