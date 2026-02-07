Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Briley Parkway eastbound closed after rollover; estimated 7:30 p.m. reopening

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eastbound lanes of SR 155 (Briley Parkway) are closed at mile marker 15 following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Drivers are being diverted at Exit 15B to Ellington Parkway southbound while crews work the scene.

Officials estimate full clearance and reopening by 7:30 p.m.

