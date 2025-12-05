Brother charged after allegedly helping move body before police arrived

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal shooting outside a Woodbine Street hookah bar early Wednesday has now led to charges against the victim’s brother, who police say lied to detectives and was caught on video helping move the body after the gunfire.

Homicide detectives on Friday charged Edgar Lopez, 20, with evidence tampering and making false statements in connection with the death of his brother, Jose Lopez-Rivas, 24.

MNPD Edgar Lopez

Police said the victim was shot around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday while waiting outside the Nashville Hookah Bar for a friend. According to an early witness account, an unknown man approached Lopez-Rivas, an argument appeared to break out, and the victim was struck by a single gunshot. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Investigators initially said there was conflicting information about the victim’s identity and about how the shooting unfolded. During an early Wednesday interview, police said Edgar Lopez claimed he was not present at the time of the gunfire and gave a false account of the events.

But new video evidence obtained later in the day showed Lopez was at the scene and appeared to help an unidentified individual move his brother’s body out of the roadway. Detectives said the two also appeared to go through the victim’s pockets.

During a second interview Thursday night, police said Lopez admitted he had lied. He told detectives he withheld the truth because he wanted to try to find the shooter himself.

Police say they are still working active leads to identify the suspect responsible for firing the shot that killed Lopez-Rivas.

