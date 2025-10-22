Campaign donations: Where your money goes and what happens after election day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the upcoming special congressional race, there's a good chance you've received texts asking for campaign donations.

You may have even given money to your preferred candidate.

Have you ever wondered what happens to those donations, how are they used during campaigns, and what becomes of leftover funds after election day?

I talked to some experts to find out.

The costs of running for office can add up quickly, from podiums to signs and everything in between.

According to Lipscomb University's Dr. Marc Schwerdt, a well-funded campaign is essential for victory.

"Good fundraising can't overcome a horrible candidate all the time, but a good candidate can't win without the fundraising," said Dr. Marc Schwerdt, an associate professor of political science at Lipscomb University.

Campaign finance is highly regulated, and candidates must document every expense because they cannot use donations for personal spending, Schwerdt explained.

According to resources at USCongress.gov, it all comes down to something called the "irrespective test."

If an expense exists irrespective of the candidate's election campaign or duties in federal office, campaign funds cannot be used to pay for it.

"You couldn't use it for your mortgage. You can't use it to pay personal bills or anything like that," Schwerdt said.

However, campaign funds can be used for many legitimate campaign expenses like staff salaries, signs, research, t-shirts, and even leasing a vehicle if it's used exclusively for the campaign.

"Say a big SUV to go around the state to visit all sorts of different things," Schwerdt said.

Whether it's a federal office like Congress or a state-level campaign, politicians must show the money coming in and out of their campaign accounts several times a year.

I talked to Bill Young, executive director for Tennessee's Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

His office has oversite over all the elections for state-wide positions in Tennessee.

"You're required to file campaign financial statements with our office during an election year, you'll file six of them, and that has to reflect all your contributions and all your expenditures during the campaign," Young said.

After election day, there are several ways candidates can handle remaining campaign money.

Schwerdt said these options include keeping it for future elections, donating to charity, giving to their party's state committee, or even returning it to people who donated.

In the primaries for the special election in Tennessee, several candidates self-funded their campaigns. In those instances, Schwerdt said those candidates can reimburse themselves if they choose.

According to Young, in Tennessee, politicians can use their leftover campaign funds for conferences and other educational events that help them serve the public.

Young also said you can look how who has donated to state political campaigns online, click here to do that.

You can also look up who’s donated to federal candidates, click here to do that.

The special general election to fill the congressional seat representing parts of 14 counties in Middle Tennessee will be held December 2, 2025.

Early voting runs November 12th through 26th.

