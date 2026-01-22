Cardiologist offers advice on how to shovel snow safely and protect your heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With snow expected this weekend, many people will be reaching for their shovels.

However, what seems like a simple chore can actually be a serious workout for your heart — and potentially dangerous, especially for older adults or those who aren't in great physical condition.

I spoke with interventional cardiologist Dr. Nishtha Sareen at Ascension Saint Thomas to get expert advice on how to shovel safely and protect your cardiovascular health.

Her first tip, break up the task.

"The important thing is to do a little bit of an area at a time. Take breaks and make sure you stay hydrated," said Dr. Nishtha Sareen, an interventional cardiologist and director of the women’s heart program for Ascension Tennessee.

Rather than trying to clear your entire driveway at once, she said to tackle small sections and give your body time to rest between efforts.

Sareen recommends doing a light warm-up before you start shoveling, similar what you might do before you exercise.

"Stretch a little bit. Make sure your blood's going up in your veins," she said.

One of the most strenuous parts of shoveling isn't necessarily gathering the snow — it's throwing it out of your shovel to get it out of the way.

Sareen recommends taking smaller amounts of snow in your shovel and throwing more frequently with lighter loads.

The American Heart Association warns that people often hold their breath while throwing snow without realizing it, so make sure to breathe steadily throughout the process.

For older adults or people with health complications, the safest approach may be finding someone else to help with or handle the shoveling entirely.

Click here for some advice from the American Heart Association on shoveling and the risks involved.

Sareen explained that shoveling in cold weather is particularly challenging because less blood reaches your heart, at a time when you’re doing the most work, because the cold weather causes muscles around your arteries to constrict.

"Think about a pipe that's giving blood flow from A to B. And when it gets cold the pipe constricts, it closes up," Sareen said.

Dr. Sareen said some red flags to look out for in terms of a heart emergency can appear different for men and women.

“For men, it can be chest pain, chest pressure going to the jaw, shoulder, arm, that's typical, but also shortness of breath,” Sareen said.

For women, she said it can be similar, but could also present like this.

“They may just feel fatigued, they may feel dizzy, they may feel sweaty, they may feel like their heart is racing, they may feel nauseous,” Sareen said.

The American Heart Association warns that if you experience chest pain, pressure, or lightheadedness while shoveling, stop immediately and call 911 if those symptoms don't go away quickly when you stop the activity.

